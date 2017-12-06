Women’s quilt remembers victims of domestic violence

A patch-work quilt commemorating the lives of women killed by their partners or ex-partners between 2009 and 2015 has been on display in the Winter Gardens to raise awareness of domestic violence against women. Each patch includes the name of one of the 598 women killed in England and Wales over the six year period. The patches were sown by people from all over the world who heard about the quilt project on Facebook. It was first unveiled outside the Houses of Parliament on International Women’s Day, 8 March 2018. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!