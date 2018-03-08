Weekender athletes pay tribute to women of steel

Women athletes taking part in the Outdoor City Weekender gathered today at Sheffield’s iconic women of steel sculpture to pay tribute to the women who worked in Sheffield’s steelworkers during the two world wars. The outdoor activities festival runs from Friday through Sunday and includes climbing, bike riding and and a film festival. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to cyclist Hannak Johnson.
- Home
- News
- Music
- Sports
- Opinion
- Events
- Community
- Get Involved
- Advertise
- Contact
Please add your comment below..