Vigil held as Sheffield stands in solidarity with the people of Aleppo

Over a hundred people came out for a silent vigil outside Sheffield Town Hall, in solidarity for the fallen in Aleppo, Syria and those at risk as government forces retake rebel held areas. Many held up signs, some waved the Syrian flag, others lit candles but all had the same message. They called for an immediate ceasefire, peaceful evacuation for civilians and humanitarian aid by international organisations. Syrian activist Noor Barotchi lives in Sheffield and spoke to the crowd with updates from activists on the ground in Aleppo. Simon Thake reports for Sheffield Live!