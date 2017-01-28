Veteran Bafta winning actor Sir John Hurt has died

Tributes have poured in for the Chesterfield born actor, known for his roles in Alien and The Elephant Man, who has died at the age of seventy-seven. Hurt, who had been undergoing treatment for pancreatic cancer since 2015, was describe by US director Mel Brooks as “cinematic immortality”. He recently starred as Father Richard McSorley in Jackie, the biopic of the wife of President John F Kennedy’s. Sheffield Live! reporter Simon Thake spoke to Martin Carter, lecturer in stage and screen at Sheffield Hallam University and presenter of the Film Show on Sheffield Live! about the loss to the film community.