University seeks volunteers for quit smoking research

Researchers at Sheffield Hallam University’s Centre for Sport and Exercise Science are looking to recruit 250 research volunteers to take part in a study on the use of e-cigarettes to stop smoking. Funded by Heart Research UK, the volunteers will be split into three groups and monitored over a six month period to compare use of nicotine rich e-cigarettes, nicotine free e-cigarettes and nicotine replacement therapy. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!