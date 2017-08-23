Unity celebration aims to brighten up Burngreave

Burngreave community organisations, residents and businesses organised a festival to celebrate the diversity of the neighbourhood and what it has to offer. The “community unity” event came together in response to recent outbreaks of violent crime that have impacted on community life. Sheffield Live! reporter Simon Thake spoke to local residents enjoying the celebrations at Ellesmere Green.
