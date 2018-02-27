Uber gives drivers 3 weeks to obtain local licence to operate

Uber drivers have converged on the company’s office in Sheffield following news that private hire licences acquired in other locations will no longer be transferrable. Previously the company allowed an Uber driver to acquire a licence in one region and to operate in another. Now they have been given just three weeks to acquire a licence locally. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to Uber driver Seun Akinwande.
