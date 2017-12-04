Tree protestors blockade Acorn depot

A group of tree campaigners mounted a protest by tying themselves together outside the depot of Acorn a sub-contractor in Darnall connected to tree felling programme in Sheffield. Acorn provides chipping machines to main contractor Amey. The action was part of the ongoing row over the decision to fell many of the city’s street trees. The blockade at the site involved nine protesters connected by climbing rope and preventing workers from leaving the depot. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!