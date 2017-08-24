Tree protesters undeterred by council injunction

Sheffield tree campaigners were out in force on Wednesday at a peaceful early morning picket of contractors Amey at their Olive Grove depot. The action follows the coming into force of a High Court injunction which prevents tree protesters from standing within safety barriers of trees scheduled for felling. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed was at the scene.
