Tree campaigners vow to appeal injunction

Green Party councillor Alison Teal and Sheffield Trees Action Group (STAG) chair Dave Dilner have vowed to appeal a High Court decision preventing ‘direct action’ protests against tree felling. Teal and Dilner expressed disappointment at the ruling in Sheffield Council’s favour allowing injunctions to be granted against them, Calvin Payne and “persons unknown”. Simon Thake reports for Sheffield Live!
