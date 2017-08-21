Trauma recovery centre wins £250k Northern Powerhouse funding

Steps Rehabilitation, which helps people to recover from brain or spinal injuries and complex trauma, has secured a £250,000 loan from the Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund. The cash will help the company grow its services as a national centre of excellence for people recovering from serious illness and accidents. The centre built at the former Jacobs engineering works, off Abbeydale Road, opened in May this year. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!
- Home
- News
- Special Olympics 2017
- Shows
- Music
- Opinion
- Sports
- Community
- Get Involved
- Shop
- Advertise With Us
- Contact Us
Please add your comment below..