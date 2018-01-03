Train passengers face fare hikes in 2018

Train commuters condemned 2018 rail fire price increases which have been estimated to average 3.4 per cent. The Department of Transport say the price rises are capped in line with inflation and will improve the network but protest have been organised in Sheffield and across the UK. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to train commuters and Sheffield Labour Councillor Ben Miskell.
