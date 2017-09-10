Train electrification campaign pulls into Sheffield

Environmental campaigners arrived at Sheffield rail station carrying a giant electrical plug on a journey from Bedford having made several stops en route. They are calling on the Government to reverse a decision in July to cancel plans to electrify the Midland Mainline beyond Kettering, a move which would have reduced air pollution and carbon emissions. Sheffield Live! reporter Simon Thake spoke to Hannah Wakney of Leicester Friends of the Earth.