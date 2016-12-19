Trade union campaign says “Sheffield needs a payrise”

Campaigners gathered on Devonshire Green on Saturday for the Sheffield Trades Union Council ‘Sheffield needs a pay rise campaign’ in support of the city’s low paid workers. The campaign, focussing on shop workers over the christmas period, is calling for the living wage to be raised to £10 an hour. Orgreave justice campaigner, Barbara Jackson, said “Low pay, zero hours contracts and uncertain work goes back to the defeat of the miners in 1985”.