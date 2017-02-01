Town Hall protest to save dementia care centre

Families and carers were among dozens of protesters appealing to Sheffield Council to reverse their decision to close down Hurlfield View dementia centre. Over 8,000 people have signed a petition calling on the council to halt the closure of the centre which provides specialised residential respite care for users with dementia, include support for carers. Sue Harding is presenting the petition to Sheffield Council and spoke with Sheffield Live! reporter Simon Thake.
