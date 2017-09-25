Tinsley art project re-imagines industrial past

Following the unveiling of plans for the region’s largest ever public art project, Sheffield Live! spoke to artist Alex Chinneck about the ideas and inspirations behind the planned sculpture trail. The £450,000 Onwards and Upwards project funded by E.ON, will use 100,000 bricks and features five chimneys. Two form an arch across the Sheffield and Tinsley Canal, one appears to float in mid-air, another is tied in a knot and a fifth appears cracked and illuminated from within. Simon Thake reports for Sheffield Live!