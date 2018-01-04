Thousands sign petition to allow PhD student continue studies

More than 11,000 people signed a petition calling on the Home Office and the University of Sheffield to allow a PhD student to continue his studies. Ahmed Sedeeq was detained and threatened with deportation by UK border officers on 18 December 2017 but has since been released by the Home Office. Sanaz Raji, of Unis Resist Border Control, accused The University of Sheffield of “colluding with the Home Office” and doing little to support Ahmed following his detention. A University of Sheffield spokesperson told Sheffield Live! “Our student support staff have been in regular contact with both Ahmed and his solicitor since we were made aware of the case some weeks ago, including liaising with his legal advisers over the Christmas period. We have now received confirmation in regards to Ahmed’s immigration status which has enabled us to restore his university registration and continue to support him in resuming his studies at the University”. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!