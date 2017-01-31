Thousands join anti-Trump protest at Sheffield Town Hall

A Sheffield rally against Donald Trump’s US entry ban on nationals of seven majority Muslim countries was attended by more than 2000 people. The rapidly organised protest outside Sheffield Town Hall was one of many across the country including London, Manchester, Leeds and Glasgow. Trump’s recent executive order puts a temporary ban on US entry for nationals of Iraq, Syria, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen, Iran and Libya. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!
