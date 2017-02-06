Third rally against Trump held at City Hall

Sheffielders came out in force for a third time this weekend to protest against decisions of new US President, Donald Trump, and his planned State visit to the UK. The City Hall demonstration was one of many events organised around the World at which millions have protested against Trump’s ban on entry to the US for nationals of seven mainly muslim countries. The rally was organised by Sheffield Stand Up to Racism. Simon Thake reports for Sheffield Live!
