The Full Monty celebrates 20 years

Next week marks 20 years since the release of The Full Monty, the low budget film set in Sheffield about former steelworkers who decided to put on a male strip show. The film went on to make millions at the international box office and created stars of many of the cast members including Robert Carlyle and Mark Addy. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed visited the site of one of the iconic Full Monty scenes where he met with members of the Unite the union Brass Band who featured in the film.