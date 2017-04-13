Tent City organiser welcomes progress on homelessness

Tent City organiser, Anthony Cunningham, told Sheffield Live! services for the homeless have improved since the closure of the Tent City camp at Park Hill flats. The Tent City campaign put the focus on support for rough sleepers by providing a temporary camp with food, water and amenities. Now the organisers are launching a sunday morning breakfast club for the homeless and have welcomed the cooperation and support of Sheffield Council. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to Anthony Cunningham and Christopher Thompson.