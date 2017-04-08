Teal defends comments that led to exclusion from council meeting

Alison Teal, Councillor for Netheredge and Sharrow has spoken to Sheffield Live! after she was thrown out of a full meeting of Sheffield Council. The exclusion followed a comment the Green Party councillor made about Councillor Bryan Lodge in which she claimed that “he deliberately misled the public” on the felling of trees across the city. Although Teal later withdrew the word “deliberately” from her statement, a vote on whether or not to suspend her from the meeting was taken and passed by 49 to 21, with opposition councillors walking out in protest. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!