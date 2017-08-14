Study reveals home broadband overspend

A new study has revealed that people in the UK overspend by 1.7 billion pounds a year on home broadband due to out-of-contract price hikes. Seventy per cent of people in Sheffield are estimated to be out of contract with their providers and potentially facing avoidable price increases. Sheffield Live reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to TV dragon and finance expert Sarah Willingham.
