Sierra Leoneans in Sheffield fear for families after mudslide

Sierra Leoneans in Sheffield have expressed concern for their families and loved-ones after mudslides killed more than 600 people with many more missing in the capital, Freetown. The country’s president, Earnest Bai Koroma, has declared a week of mourning after Monday’s heavy rain left hundreds of people homeless and fears mount over the outbreak of diseases such as cholera and typhoid. There are also concerns of further mudslides in the capital as heavy rain has been forecast for the next couple of days. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!