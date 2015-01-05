‘Sheffield Meltdown Scooter Sounds Radio’ in the presence of ska and scooter dj FatPiggyMC (sevenhills collective, sheffield combined, ysa, moon ska dj’s), showcasing the eclectic scene that is scootering, plus the diversity of punks, mods, soulies, skinheads and scooterboys and everything inbetween. This is the show that brings it into your home; the smell of two stroke oil and all! So be prepared to be challenged and entertained. We also finish on a rock track so every ones involved. Interact on the lively Facebook page during the show on Facebook or just listen as the requests and tunes just keep coming music is fun and that’s what this show is if you enjoy it tell your friends and spread the word of the good times that scooter music can be.
What was the song you played at around 3.30, I thought I heard you say “Dread Zone” but I’m not sure I heard you correctly. It was a kind of wild song. Thanks, Dale
what was that tune you plated earlier..you said physcobilly, sounded punky..about’youre not wanted in the cool gang ‘ type thing…great tune , as all your shows are…if you have any spare time please play woeful small towns ‘ by sheffield band Faerground Accidents…(who stormed the Crystal rooms at tramlines saturday) cheers.Ian Crookes.
luv listening to ska on radio on sheff meltdown nowt like it hearing sheff radio up here in dundee
nowt like kiasers to get the toes tapping lol
don’t hear this song that often , brill pigster keep the good ska coming old mate manners would like this lol
Podcasts Online
Podcasts are uploaded about 30min after live broadcast
