Sheffield Live! Overnight Service

Our overnight service offers the chance to hear shows re-broadcast from the day schedule, plus a selection of our favourite music from around the globe.
- Home
- News
- Shows
- Music
- Opinion
- Sports
- Community
- Get Involved
- Shop
- Advertise With Us
- Contact Us
Our overnight service offers the chance to hear shows re-broadcast from the day schedule, plus a selection of our favourite music from around the globe.
It would be great if the people of Sheffield had the chance to hear South Yorkshire’s No. 1 FM rock show, ‘Spirit of the Wapentake’repeated either late on, or early morning soon after the original FM proadcast on Wed.
For those interested in seeing my choir’s performance of Christmas Celebration, it can be seen on Sheffield Live today between 8 and 10 pm. The first half will be repeated on Christmas Day at 6.30pm and the second half same time Boxing Day.
Happy Christmas Eve.
http://web.sheffieldlive.org/TV/
Please add your comment below..
Contact Form