Latino Times

A programme that introduces all different styles of Latin music from its roots and at the same time inform the audience of the latest issues in Latin America, also interviews with artists visiting the city (not necessarily South American).
- Home
- News
- Shows
- Music
- Opinion
- Sports
- Community
- Get Involved
- Shop
- Advertise With Us
- Contact Us
Hi Mauricio,
My name is Adriana, I’m Spanish and I’m running a Community Café in the Old Junior School – at Sharrow. We’re having a “Spanish Night” for Spanish people and others with tapas, spanish music, spanish karaoke and fun on the 20th of February at 7.30pm until 11.30pm (this Friday coming). People can find more information on our page in Facebook “Blue Sky Café and if it’s popular this is a night we would like to do once a month. If you could mention it on your radio show I would be very happy and if you’ve any questions just e-mail me. Gracias de antemano!! Y gracias por hacer este programa tan divertido y que nos acerca un poco más a nuestro hogar!! Un cordial saludo.
Hola Primo… espero hayas tenido un buen regreso de tu visita a Chile, y que no pase mucho tiempo para volver a encontrarnos… Un fuerte abrazo.
For conocedores, Mauro, your show is ‘de rigor’
One love
We are doing a charity gig on Friday 18th at the Philadelphia club in Upperthorpe. There will be 3 bands ( Stone Lilies , Paul ‘the Sax Man’ Smith and Blue It). The gig is for SEN Ethiopia who are running teaching programmes for the support of blind and partially sighted young people in schools in Ethiopia. There is also a quiz, raffle and tombola with great prizes. Entrance is £4.Doors open at 730pm and goes on till about 11pm.
Please add your comment below..
Podcasts Online
Podcasts are uploaded about 30min after live broadcast
Contact Form