Communities Live!

Every Weekday, 12pm-1pm

Sheffield Live’s flagship local issues programme ‘Communities Live’ is broadcast every weekday from 12-1pm.

Different groups of volunteers produce and present the show each day, providing a wide mix of styles and subjects for discussion: local and national politics; music and art from Sheffield; community events, and much more. We try to cover anything and everything, especially if it is relevant to Sheffield. It is a great place to put topics in the spotlight, so if you have a story you think we should be covering, or you would like to get involved with the show, then contact the Communities Live! Team on 0114 2814082 or communitieslive@sheffieldlive.org

Communities Live! Producers

Monday: Kev Resley

Tuesday: Dale and Kay

Wednesday: Calvin Payne

Thursday: Paul Gregory

Friday: Marshall Smith

