Show Image

Communities Live!

Presented by: Shefffield Live DJ
,
Produced by: Kevin Resley, Dale and Kay, Calvin Payne, Paul Gregory, Marshall

Friday 12 pm - 1 pm

communitieslive@sheffieldlive.org
, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Communities Live!
Every Weekday, 12pm-1pm

Sheffield Live’s flagship local issues programme ‘Communities Live’ is broadcast every weekday from 12-1pm.

Different groups of volunteers produce and present the show each day, providing a wide mix of styles and subjects for discussion: local and national politics; music and art from Sheffield; community events, and much more. We try to cover anything and everything, especially if it is relevant to Sheffield. It is a great place to put topics in the spotlight, so if you have a story you think we should be covering, or you would like to get involved with the show, then contact the Communities Live! Team on 0114 2814082 or communitieslive@sheffieldlive.org

Communities Live! Producers

Monday: Kev Resley
Tuesday: Dale and Kay
Wednesday: Calvin Payne
Thursday: Paul Gregory
Friday: Marshall Smith

3 thoughts on “Communities Live!

    2. jordan walker
      #

      its not work if you love your job. If you hate your day job and have big dreams then go for it. I have a day job that i enjoy but am paying my dues in my free time hobbies to potentially make this a full time career in the future.

      no regrets.

      Miss you Dani.

      Reply
    3. Susie Casson
      #

      If anyone would like to contact me, Susie Casson, or T-boy from Wednesday’s Communities Live! show, we’d love to hear from you! We’re on Facebook (Susie Casson) and Twitter (Susie C), or text or ring us on 07979 273599. If you have an event coming up in Sheffield, please let us know! :)

      Reply
Leave a comment

Podcasts Online

Subscribe: iTunes iOS Zune MyYahoo! RSS/XML
Podcasts are uploaded about 30min after live broadcast
Communities Live! - 12PM Thursday 22nd of December Download Listen now
Communities Live! - 12PM Wednesday 21st of December Download Listen now
Communities Live! - 12PM Tuesday 20th of December Download Listen now
Communities Live! - 12PM Monday 19th of December Download Listen now
Communities Live! - 12PM Friday 16th of December Download Listen now
Communities Live! - 12PM Thursday 15th of December Download Listen now
Communities Live! - 12PM Wednesday 14th of December Download Listen now
Communities Live! - 12PM Tuesday 13th of December Download Listen now
Communities Live! - 12PM Monday 12th of December Download Listen now
Communities Live! - 12PM Friday 9th of December Download Listen now
Communities Live! - 12PM Thursday 8th of December Download Listen now
Communities Live! - 12PM Wednesday 7th of December Download Listen now
Communities Live! - 12PM Tuesday 6th of December Download Listen now
Communities Live! - 12PM Monday 5th of December Download Listen now
Communities Live! - 12PM Friday 2nd of December Download Listen now
Communities Live! - 12PM Thursday 1st of December Download Listen now
Communities Live! - 12PM Wednesday 30th of November Download Listen now
Communities Live! - 12PM Tuesday 29th of November Download Listen now
Communities Live! - 12PM Monday 28th of November Download Listen now
Communities Live! - 12PM Friday 25th of November Download Listen now
Communities Live! - 12PM Thursday 24th of November Download Listen now
Communities Live! - 12PM Wednesday 23rd of November Download Listen now
Communities Live! - 12PM Tuesday 22nd of November Download Listen now
Communities Live! - 12PM Monday 21st of November Download Listen now
Communities Live! - 12PM Friday 18th of November Download Listen now
Communities Live! - 12PM Thursday 17th of November Download Listen now
Communities Live! - 12PM Wednesday 16th of November Download Listen now
Communities Live! - 12PM Tuesday 15th of November Download Listen now
Communities Live! - 12PM Monday 14th of November Download Listen now
Communities Live! - 12PM Friday 11th of November Download Listen now
Communities Live! - 12PM Wednesday 9th of November Download Listen now
Communities Live! - 12PM Tuesday 8th of November Download Listen now
Communities Live! - 12PM Monday 7th of November Download Listen now
Communities Live! - 12PM Friday 4th of November Download Listen now
Communities Live! - 12PM Thursday 3rd of November Download Listen now
Communities Live! - 12PM Wednesday 2nd of November Download Listen now
Communities Live! - 12PM Tuesday 1st of November Download Listen now
Communities Live! - 12PM Monday 31st of October Download Listen now
Communities Live! - 12PM Friday 28th of October Download Listen now
Communities Live! - 12PM Thursday 27th of October Download Listen now
Communities Live! - 12PM Wednesday 26th of October Download Listen now
Communities Live! - 12PM Tuesday 25th of October Download Listen now
Communities Live! - 12PM Monday 24th of October Download Listen now

Contact Us

Sheffield Live, 15 Paternoster Row, Sheffield, S1 2BX Tel: 0114 281 4082

General info: info@sheffieldlive.org

News: news@sheffieldlive.org

© 2016 Sheffield Live! Made in Sheffield. Made by You. Problems with the website? Let us know! Powered by