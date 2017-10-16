Show Image

Aaj Ki Shaam

Presented by: Jawwad Janjua
,
Produced by: Jawwad Janjua

Monday 7 pm - 9 pm
 photo of Jawwad Janjua
Local Community's Issues, Light Topics, Humour, Literature including Poetry, Chit Chat and much more.

    em
      Thanks for introducing me to the fantastic music of Bollywood especially M. Rafi.

