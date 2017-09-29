Sheffield Wednesday: Owls boss under pressure

Sheffield Wednesday head coach Carlos Carvalhal has said he’s not afraid of being sacked despite recent losses. The Owls boss is under pressure after loosing against city rivals Sheffield United at Hillsborough followed by a 0-1 defeat against Birmingham city on Tuesday night. Wednesday are currently fourteenth in the Championship and face another difficult task at the weekend against regional rivals Leeds United.
