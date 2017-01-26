Sheffield veterans receive France’s highest military honour

Four Second World War veterans from Sheffield have been presented with the Légion d’honneur, France’s highest military distinction, in a ceremony at Sheffield Town Hall. The four veterans, in their early 90s and all still living in Sheffield, are Roy Stout, Graham Bell, Donald Walker and George Young .The medal ceremony follows a number of similar events that have taken place around the UK since the 70th anniversary of D-Day in June 2014, when French President François Hollande pledged to honour British veterans who had served in France during the war. France has so far decorated more than 4,300 D-Day veterans across the UK. Simon Thake reports for Sheffield Live!