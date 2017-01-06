Sheffield United: Samir Carruthers delighted to sign with Blades

New Sheffield United signing Samir Carruthers has said he is delighted to have joined the club after two spells with MK Dons. The 23-year-old whose contract at MK Dons was due to expire in the summer, has agreed a three and a half year contract with Sheffield United after completing all medical checks. Carruthers scored six goals in 137 games for MK dons. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!