Sheffield United on the way up

Sheffield United are to return to the Championship after a six year absence following their 1-2 away victory at Northampton Town. The Blades needed a win to secure automatic promotion. Marc Richards put Northampton ahead, but Leon Clarke and John Fleck both scored to secure a win for the visitors. Thousands of fans at Bramall Lane watched the game live on big screens set up on the pitch. Azz Mohammed reports for Sheffield Live!