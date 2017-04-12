Sheffield students prepare for NUS elections

Sheffield student candidates are gearing up for election campaigning to the National Union of Students (NUS) Executive Committee and other positions. The national student body represents students’ interests and provides advice and support on issues such as finance and how to gain post-study employment. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to current NUS executive member Hassan El Zafar.
