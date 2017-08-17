Sheffield students celebrate A-level success

Thousands of students across South Yorkshire have received their A-level results with Sheffield students celebrating another year of success. At Silverdale school 72 per cent of pupils got A* to B grades, an increase of 8 per cent compared to last year. A quarter of students achieved A or A* grades, and the results will help to send students to top universities, including Oxford, Cambridge and many Russell Group institutions. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!