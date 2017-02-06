Sheffield schoolboy braves the shave for charity

Jorge Silva-Bland, twelve years old, has decided to cut off his flowing locks and donate his hair to the Little Princess Trust who make free wigs for children undergoing cancer treatment. Jorge took up the charity challenge seventeen months ago when he was just ten years old. He was further motivated when his uncle was diagnosed with bladder cancer. Not happy with achieving the minimum seven inches required for real hair donation, Jorge continued until he had twelve inch tresses. Now he has decided to ‘brave the shave’ to raise funds for the Macmillan Cancer Support charity and to complete his hair donation pledge for children facing hair loss. Simon Thake reports for Sheffield Live!