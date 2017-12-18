Sheffield school evacuated after bomb hoax

A 15 year old boy has been arrested by South Yorkshire Police after Sheffield’s Birley Academy was evacuated in response to a bomb threat that proved to be a hoax call. Police were called to the school on Monday morning following reports that the school had received a bomb threat. As a precautionary measure, the college chose to evacuate students and worked with police while the area was searched. Chief Superintendent Natalie Shaw said: “After a prolonged search of Birley Academy, a device has not been found. Hoax calls are malicious and irresponsible, they can cause a considerable deal of distress. Anyone found to have committed this offence could face a prison sentence.” Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!