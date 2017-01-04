Sheffield Royal Society for the Blind celebrate World Braille Day

Sheffield Royal Society for the Blind are commemorating the birth of Louis Braille on the 4th January 1809 creator of the Braille system for reading by touch. In 1829 Braille published his ‘Method of Writing Words, Music and Plain Songs by means of dots for the blind’. Braille is still commonly used around the world by blind and partially sighted people. Simon Thake reports for Sheffield Live!
- Home
- News
- Shows
- Music
- Opinion
- Sports
- Community
- Get Involved
- Shop
- Advertise With Us
- Contact Us
Please add your comment below..