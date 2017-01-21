Sheffield protests against Trump inauguration

Protesters built a cardboard wall in Sheffield city centre as part of a demonstration against the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 45th President of the United States. Boxes were lined up in front of speakers outside Sheffield Town Hall to symbolise Trump’s plan for a border wall with Mexico. The gathering, organised by people and groups including Sheffield Stop the War Coalition, Stand Up To Racism and Black Lives Matter, was one of many similar protests across the world as the presidential inauguration got underway. Sham Powell reports for Sheffield Live!