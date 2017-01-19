Sheffield playing field protected by Fields In Trust

Ochre Dike Playing Fields in Waterthorpe has been granted official recognition through the Fields in Trust scheme which protects designated open spaces against commercial development. Located near Crystal Peaks shopping complex, the playing fields are an important green space for those who live, work and study in the area and have been the focus of a campaign by local councillors and residents for the site to stay in public use. Fields in Trust status protects a diversity of open spaces across the UK from sports pitches to children’s playgrounds, bicycle trails to country parks. Ochre Dike Playing Field was formally accepted in 2015 and has now been presented with the official designation plaque at a special ceremony. Simon Thake reports for Sheffield Live!