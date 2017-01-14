Sheffield MP slams government over Post Office closures

Sheffield MP Gill Furniss, the shadow minister for steel, postal services and consumer protection, has condemned government plans for the closure and franchising of a further 37 Crown Post Offices. The Labour MP for Hillsborough and Brightside has asked the government to look instead at how it can expand Post Office services and make them sustainable rather than managing a slow decline.The latest round of closures was announced while the government is still analysing feedback from tens of thousands of people responding to recent public consultation on the future of the Post Office network. Sheffield Live! reporter Simon Thake spoke to Gill Furniss.