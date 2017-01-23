Sheffield MP Paul Blomfield challenges Government on NHS crisis

Sheffield Central MP Paul Blomfield has been out on the streets campaigning and meeting with residents in Manor Park and Highfield as part of a day of action on the crisis in the NHS. The Labour MP, a fierce critic of Government health policies, has accused Prime Minister Theresa May of cynical disregard of the crisis in mental health services for young people. Simon Thake reports for Sheffield Live!
