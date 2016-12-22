Sheffield firefighters aim for Christmas No 1

A group of firefighters from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service have teamed up with Sheffield band The Everly Pregnant Brothers in a bid for the Christmas No 1 spot. Their release, a reworking of the Kings of Leon hit ‘Sex on Fire’, is entitled ‘Chip Pan’. Sung in The Everley Pregnant Brothers own unique and humourous style, it warns of the perils of chip pan fires. In a video release, members of the firefighting team can be seen singing along to the chorus as they go about their daily routines. Sheffield Live! reporter Simon Thake spoke to one of the stars of the video, firefighter Stuart Hobson.