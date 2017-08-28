Sheffield Fayre goers enjoy the sun

Thousand of people flocked to Norfolk Heritage Park for the 16th annual Sheffield Fayre. The bank holiday crowds were not disappointed as the sun came out for the free event with attractions ranging from fairground rides and food to a blooming horticultural show, crafts, games and market stalls. Azz Mohammed reports for Sheffield Live!
- Home
- News
- Special Olympics 2017
- Shows
- Music
- Opinion
- Sports
- Community
- Get Involved
- Shop
- Advertise With Us
- Contact Us
Please add your comment below..