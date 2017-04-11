Sheffield cyclists seek city improvements

Russell’s Bicycle Shed played host to a cycling showcase at Sheaf Square to promote and encourage cycling in Sheffield. Cyclists are hoping for further improvement in cycling amenities as part of economic planning behind the The Outdoor City brand launched in 2015. A study by Sheffield Hallam University has found outdoor recreation is generating more than £53m for the city every year. Simon Thake reports for Sheffield Live!
