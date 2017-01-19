Sheffield cutler delighted with New Year’s Honour

Stan Shaw, awarded the MBE in the Queen’s New Year Honours list, is one of Sheffield’s few remaining little mesters, the independent craftworkers responsible for the city’s global reputation for cutlery-making. Shaw, at 90 years old, still makes every part of his pocket knives by hand out of his Kelham Island workshop and has a four year waiting list for orders. He was once commissioned by Sheffield Assay Office to make a platinum pocket knife for the Queen and his work, each blade stamped with Stan Shaw, Sheffield, England, is sought after by collectors across the world. Sheffield Live! reporter Simon Thake spoke to Stan Shaw MBE.