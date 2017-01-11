Sheffield Council may cut short Veolia waste contract

Sheffield Council leaders are considering proposals to end the authority’s waste contract with provider Veolia. Veolia is responsible for collection and disposal of household waste, running waste recycling centres and managing and operating the Energy Recovery Facility at Bernard Road. The contract was signed in 2001 and is set to expire in 2036. At Sheffield City Council’s cabinet meeting next week, members will consider alternative solutions to provide waste services in the city. Sheffield Live! reporter Simon Thake spoke to Councillor Bryan Lodge, cabinet member for the environment.