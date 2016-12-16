Sheffield Council defends decision to close dementia care centre

Councillor Cate McDonald has defended Sheffield Council’s decision to close the Hurlfield View dementia respite care facility. A petition to save Hurlfield View has reached over five thousand signatures. Petitioners argue that this is the only day services and respite care facility in Sheffield for severely challenging individuals with dementia, including the most complex cases. The cabinet member for health and social care said the decision was “not a cost cutting exercise”. Sheffield City Council is ending the Sheffield Health and Social Trust’s contract to provide dementia services a year earlier than planned. Simon Thake reports for Sheffield Live!