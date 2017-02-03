Sheffield City Region receives £7.5m cycling boost

Sheffield and its South Yorkshire neighbours have received a £7.5 million boost to improve cycling and walking facilities across the area. Sheffield City Region successfully bid for the slice of a £64 million government funding package to get more people saddling up or travelling by foot. The money will be distributed between Sheffield, Doncaster, Barnsley and Rotherham, with the exact split yet to be decided. In Sheffield, the Council have said the cash would support more than 20 cycle projects over the next three years, including schemes to provide cycling training, bike hire and secure parking for cyclists. Simon Thake reports for Sheffield Live!