Sheffield charity warns of generation of sweet-toothed children

Sheffield based charity The Children’s Food Trust, have published their first State of the Nation report, with sugar-related obesity presenting one of the most challenging health risks for children today. Earlier this year the Government released their long awaited obesity strategy which included a planned tax on sugary drinks and a programme to cut sugar in products popular with children. The charity’s report highlights the enormity of the task facing parents to get children eating healthily, with many saying they believe their child has too much sugar in their everyday diet. Sheffield Live! reporter Simon Thake spoke to Claire Rick of The Children’s Food Trust.